Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

ACV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 4,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $24.21.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,986 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.