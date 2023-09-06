Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AIO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

