Apax Global Alpha Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of APAX traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.90 ($2.10). The stock had a trading volume of 172,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.75. The company has a market cap of £814.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.60 and a beta of 0.73. Apax Global Alpha has a 1-year low of GBX 151.70 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.60 ($2.46).

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

