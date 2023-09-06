Apax Global Alpha Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Apax Global Alpha Price Performance
Shares of APAX traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.90 ($2.10). The stock had a trading volume of 172,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.75. The company has a market cap of £814.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.60 and a beta of 0.73. Apax Global Alpha has a 1-year low of GBX 151.70 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.60 ($2.46).
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile
