Clear Street LLC Trims Stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR)

Clear Street LLC reduced its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752,204 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547,241 shares during the period.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,779. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

