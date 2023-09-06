Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Declares Dividend of $0.49

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4921 per share on Monday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hays Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HAYPY remained flat at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. Hays has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Get Hays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hays in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.