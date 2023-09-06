Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ZTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 82,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

