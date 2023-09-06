Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

EDF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. 43,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,865. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

