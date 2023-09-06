Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
EDF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. 43,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,865. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
