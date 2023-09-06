John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
HPI opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.61.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
