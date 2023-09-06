John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

HPI opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

