Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 23.50 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2023

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON BDEV traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 440.40 ($5.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,268,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,771. The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 515 ($6.50). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.30) to GBX 501 ($6.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Shore Capital raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 502.13 ($6.34).

View Our Latest Analysis on Barratt Developments

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.