Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 23.50 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON BDEV traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 440.40 ($5.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,268,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,771. The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 515 ($6.50). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.30) to GBX 501 ($6.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Shore Capital raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 502.13 ($6.34).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

