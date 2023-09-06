Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.15.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.