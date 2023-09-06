Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC decreased its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLHU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

