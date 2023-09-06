Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Insignia Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24.

Insider Activity at Insignia Financial

In related news, insider Robert Bloore bought 20,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.80 ($32,257.94). 8.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insignia Financial Company Profile

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

