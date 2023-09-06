LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,222,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

