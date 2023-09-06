Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.1 %

VKI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,815. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

