Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 3,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.