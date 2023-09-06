PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCQ opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

