Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 19,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,880. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 44.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

