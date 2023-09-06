Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 25,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,268. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 106.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

