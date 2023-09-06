Clear Street LLC Raises Holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,251,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 165,168 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 586.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 580,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 495,661 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLFV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,115. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

