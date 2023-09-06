John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
