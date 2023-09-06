John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 117,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

