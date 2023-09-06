Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 264,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,396,940. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.