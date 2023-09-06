Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 15,823 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,602 shares of company stock worth $14,513,910. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,201. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.