Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.41 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,454,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,132. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 11,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.29. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $77.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

