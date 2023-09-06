Prudential Financial Inc. Has $52.85 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $52,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $242.35 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.36 and its 200-day moving average is $238.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

