Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,544. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

