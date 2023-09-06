Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RLI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. 6,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.