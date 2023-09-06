2,479 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 589,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,389. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

