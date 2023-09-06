Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,212 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,069. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.