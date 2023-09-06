Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $61,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

EOG opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.