Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 168,752 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $62,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

