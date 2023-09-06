CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,852 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.