Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,954 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $71,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $148.58 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $157.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

