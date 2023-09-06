Prudential Financial Inc. Has $71.30 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,897 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Arista Networks worth $71,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.