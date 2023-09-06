DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 498,387 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of DexCom worth $78,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,458 shares of company stock worth $1,448,309. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

