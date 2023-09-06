CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $12,785,076. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $768.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $782.88 and a 200-day moving average of $740.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

