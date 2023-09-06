Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

Biogen stock opened at $266.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.42 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

