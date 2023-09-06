O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,525.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,116 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

