Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 36,572 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,100 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 219,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

