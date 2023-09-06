Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,016,057 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,016,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 70,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,380. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

