Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,016,057 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,016,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,170,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance
Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 70,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,380. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Physicians Realty Trust
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.