Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 1,137,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

