Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 380,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.08.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.57. 16,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.94. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $202.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

