Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $54,089,300. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 286,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

