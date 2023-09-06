The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Timken by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 1.3 %

Timken stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

