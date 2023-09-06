Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,631,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 664,322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 406,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,087,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,297,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 179,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. 1,758,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,671,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

