Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,301 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 105,959 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $23,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,654. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. 498,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,177. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $124.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.