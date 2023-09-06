Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,279. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.