Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,744 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.92. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

