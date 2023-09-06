Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 43.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $644,805.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 986,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,991,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

