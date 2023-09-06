Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,905. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

