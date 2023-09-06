Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,724 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,628,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 2,490,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,915,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

